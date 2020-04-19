Global Citizen announces over $127m committed to COVID-19 fight from ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert

LOS ANGELES (CNN Newsource) — Global Citizen and the World Health Organization partnered with a triple-a list of music performers for the “One World: Together at Home” concert Saturday

The concert was not a telethon, but did feature calls to action to support Global Citizen and the WHO. You can learn more on the web at www.act.me.

The event turned out to be a big success.

Early Sunday, the organization tweeted that the event garnered more than $127 million in commitments to fight COVID-19.

Lady Gaga began the evening, encouraging the audience to “Smile,” with a performance of the song popularized by Nat King Cole.

“During hardships like this, we have to lean on each other for help,” said Stevie Wonder. “My friend the late Bill Withers has a perfect song about that.”

Wonder followed with Withers’ “Lean on Me.” Withers passed away March 30 from a non-COVID-19 heart issue.

“We have to all come together, to fight it on a global scale,” said Sir Paul McCartney. “Let’s tell our leaders, that we need them to strengthen the health care systems all around the world so that a crisis likes this never happens again.”

McCartney made a call to action before leading into the Beatles’ classic “Lady Madonna” set to images of health care workers.

Those performances were within just the first 15 minutes of the program, hosted by late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

“Coming to you from the historic living room in beautiful downtown my house,” said Colbert.

“This is for everybody out there, who’s been working on the front line 24/7, thank you for all your expertise, your love, your care, your humanity,” said Sir Elton John.

He delivered a backyard performance of “I’m still standing.”

In a sign of the times, the Rolling Stones performed “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” socially distanced from each other from four different locations.

Through clever use of technology, Keith Urban, Keith Urban, and Keith Urban jammed on a rendition of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love.”

Jennifer Lopez sang Barbara Streisand’s “People,” while Taylor Swift soloed her song “Soon You’ll get Better.”

The star-studded show closed with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend and Chinese pianist Lang Lang performing “The Prayer.”

