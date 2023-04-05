FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Music legend Gladys Knight will perform at Saroyan Theatre in August.

The seven-time Grammy-winning singer will perform her many hits spanning pop, R&B, gospel, and adult contemporary at the Saroyan Theatre on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $39.50 and will be available to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 10, at Ticketmaster.com.

The “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer remains a music icon who has achieved numerous hits throughout her 50-year career. Her vocal group Gladys Knight & the Pips became a musical mega force during the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s., performing as one of the world’s foremost R&B/pop groups, with chart-topping hits like “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination.”

Knight also has a career as a television actress, film, and Broadway including costarring with Harrison Ford in the movie “Hollywood Homicide,” and acting in popular shows like “The Jamie Foxx Show,” NBC’s “Las Vegas” and CBS’s “JAG,” and starring in smash Broadway musical “Smokey Joe’s Café.”