Garth Brooks set for 2 drive-in theater concerts in the Valley

FILE – This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Garth Brooks is set for a concert at 300 drive-in theaters, including two in the Valley.

The Madera Drive-in and the Nightlight in Los Banos will host the event on June 27.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in a press release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 9 a.m. for $100. Tickets can be purchased here.

Officials say that the show will adhere to the CDC guidelines and there will be at least 6 feet between cars and have limited capacity in restrooms.

