FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October.

The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16.

This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda Cuisillos y El Coyote, and more.

You can find the full concert lineup below: