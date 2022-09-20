FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October.
The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16.
This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda Cuisillos y El Coyote, and more.
You can find the full concert lineup below:
- Wednesday, October 5 – Dwight Yoakam
- Thursday, October 6 – Ice Cube
- Friday, October 7 – Queen Nation
- Saturday, October 8 – Cruising to the Souldies
- Sunday, October 9 – Banda Cuisillos y El Coyote
- Monday, October 10 – The Pretty Reckless
- Wednesday, October 12 – Midland
- Thursday, October 13 – Dana Carvey
- Friday, October 14 – Phil Wickham
- Saturday, October 15 – Ladies Night Out Ft. Ashanti and Baby Bash
- Sunday, October 16 – Quebradita Time Tour, featuring Banda Machos, Mi Banda El Mexicano de Casimiro, Banda Maguey y Banda Zeta.