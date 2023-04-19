FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fuerza Regida is set to perform once again in Fresno following a sold-out performance in 2022 at the Save Mart Center. The band will be playing in August as part of their Otra Peda Tour.

According to the Save Mart Center, the band has received several nominations for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards including Song of the Year for the song “Bebe dame,” a collaboration with Grupo Frontera , Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican and Best Album-Regional Mexican for Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol. 2.

The performance will take place on Saturday, August 5th at 8:00 p.m. and tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 20th, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center box office beginning at 12:00 p.m.