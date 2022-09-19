Fuerza Regida performs at the Suenos Music Festival on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fuerza Regida will be bringing its Del Barrio Hasta Aquí Tour to Fresno at the end of this year.

The popular Mexican regional quartet is known for its songs No Le Aflojo, and La Bicicleta.

The group will be performing at the Save Mart Center on Friday, December 9.

The show is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the show are now on sale for the general public.

Fuerza Regida will also be holding another show in California at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 23.