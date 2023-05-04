FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a fun activity for you and your family? The Fresno Toy-Anime-Comin Con will take place in Fresno this Sunday May 7.

The event will take place at the American Legion Riders Chapter 509 Fresno California, located at the 3509 North First Street from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be a cosplay contest at 2:30 p.m. all ages are welcome. Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance the day of the event near the admissions table.

Tickets are $8 and will be accepted at the door, event organizers say they will accept cash, debit, and credit cards. Kids 10 and under enter for free, parking is also free.

Attendants who present this flyer will get a discount on the admission tickets.