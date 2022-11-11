FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Black Student Union clubs across Fresno Unified School District were treated to a private screening of Marvel Studios ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This event included kids from King, Kirk, and Thomas Elementary schools. The screening was held at Fresno’s Maya Cinemas and was sponsored by the Fresno Teachers Association and the Central Valley Education Foundation.

In addition to the private screening, there was a discussion about the cultural impact of the movie. This included the importance of representation in movies and how this film celebrates black culture.

“Kids can see themselves on screen and see positive black stories. It’s just a really great thing to bring out our elementary students.” Said Cammie Southern, advisor for the Thomas Elementary Black Student Union.

Organizers say that this is quite a treat for some students as they don’t have a facility like Maya Theaters near their neighborhoods and that for some this is the first time to the theater since the pandemic. This is why the kids even go for free popcorn to enjoy the film.

“We are treating the kids like the kings and queens that they are.” Continued Southern.