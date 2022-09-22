Plenty of Collectible Coins in Closeup Photography. Vintage United States of America Coins. Some in Air-Tite Holders.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Numismatic Society will have its coin show on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22.

The Fresno Coin Show will take place at The American Legion Post 509, located at 3509 N. First Street in Fresno. On Friday, the hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

There is a $3 admission fee, but that can be waived if a $5 raffle ticket is purchased. Children 16 and under are free.

The Fresno Coin Show features an opportunity to explore history through the types and styles of money that different areas have used throughout the years.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their coins and currency treasures to get them evaluated by experts. Also, buy and sell gold and silver Eagles and other bullion products.

There will be coin dealers from all over California and Nevada that will be buying, selling, trading, and appraising U.S. and foreign coins and currency, ancient coinage, tokens, and metals.

Silver and gold coins will be raffled off at the close of the show Saturday.

For more information, you can contact FNS VP/Editor James Obler by phone at (559) 696-3012, or by e-mail at fresnoclub@gmail.com.