Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Isley Brothers, among acts announced for 2020 Big Fresno Fair concert lineup

Singer Frankie Valli attends the Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons 50th Anniversary Celebration event at the Broadway Theatre on October 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and The Isley Brothers are some of the first four acts announced Wednesday for the 2020 Big Fresno Fair concert lineup.

Becky G and Ezra Ray Hart join the two other groups as part of the fair’s Table Mountain Concert Series, fair spokeswoman Danielle Griffin said.

The fair said it will offer an exclusive, online-only presale to members of its Big Fair Fan Club (BFF), the fair’s email newsletter, beginning on March 19 at 9 a.m. until March 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Any BFF Club member who purchases a fair concert ticket can also purchase a fair admission ticket for half off in the same transaction, Griffin said.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public online beginning on March 27 at 9 a.m.

Here is information on the concerts:

Becky G, recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s “18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture” and one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21,” is set to perform on Oct. 10. Ticket prices $50, $40 and $30.

The famous Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are set to perform at the fair on Oct. 12, Griffin said. Ticket prices are $55, $45 and $35.

Ezra Ray Hart, a supergroup formed by lead singers Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Emerson Hart of Tonic, is set to perform Oct. 15. Prices are $32, $22 and $18.

Formed in the ‘50s in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Isley Brothers are considered to be one of the most important and influential groups of the last half-century, Griffin said. They are set to perform on Oct. 16. Ticket prices are $42, $32 and $22.

