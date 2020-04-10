How long will your fresh produce last after you bring it home?

So you just got home from the grocery store and you find yourself admiring all of your beautiful fresh fruits and vegetables, but how long will that produce last in your kitchen?

Here’s how to maximize your produce’s freshness as prescribed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food & Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Apple PANTRY – 3 weeks

REFRIGERATED – 4-6 weeks

FROZEN – 8 months

Avocado REFRIGERATED – 3-4 days

Banana REFRIGERATED – 3 days

FROZEN – 2-3 months

Blueberry REFRIGERATED – 1-2 weeks

FROZEN – 8-12 months

Broccoli REFRIGERATED – 3-5 days

FROZEN – 10-12 months

Carrot REFRIGERATED – 2-3 weeks

FROZEN – 10-12 months

Cucumber REFRIGERATED – 4-6 weeks

Garlic BEFORE THE BULBS ARE BROKEN – 1 month

REFRIGERATED – 14 days

FROZEN – 1 month

Lettuce FROZEN – 1-2 weeks

Mushroom REFRIGERATED – 3-7 days

FROZEN – 10-12 months

Onion PANTRY – 1 month

REFRIGERATED – 2 months

FROZEN – 10-12 months

Peach REFRIGERATED – 3-5 days

FROZEN – 2 months

Potato PANTRY – 1-2 months

REFRIGERATED – 1-2 weeks

Strawberry REFRIGERATED – 2-3 days

FROZEN – 8-12 months

Green Bean REFRIGERATED – 3-5 days

FROZEN – 8 months

Tomato PANTRY – 7 days

FROZEN – 2 months

Watermelon PANTRY – 1-2 days

REFRIGERATED – 3-4 days

FROZEN – Up to 12 months

Zucchini REFRIGERATED – 1 week

FROZEN – 10 months

For more information on how to maximize the lifespan of your fruits and vegetables, visit at the Foodkeeper app at foodsafety.gov.

