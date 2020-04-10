How long will your fresh produce last after you bring it home?

So you just got home from the grocery store and you find yourself admiring all of your beautiful fresh fruits and vegetables, but how long will that produce last in your kitchen?
Here’s how to maximize your produce’s freshness as prescribed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food & Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Apple
PANTRY – 3 weeks
REFRIGERATED – 4-6 weeks
FROZEN – 8 months
Avocado
REFRIGERATED – 3-4 days
Banana
REFRIGERATED – 3 days
FROZEN – 2-3 months
Blueberry
REFRIGERATED – 1-2 weeks
FROZEN – 8-12 months
Broccoli
REFRIGERATED – 3-5 days
FROZEN – 10-12 months
Carrot
REFRIGERATED – 2-3 weeks
FROZEN – 10-12 months
Cucumber
REFRIGERATED – 4-6 weeks
Garlic
BEFORE THE BULBS ARE BROKEN – 1 month
REFRIGERATED – 14 days
FROZEN – 1 month
Lettuce
FROZEN – 1-2 weeks
Mushroom
REFRIGERATED – 3-7 days
FROZEN – 10-12 months
Onion
PANTRY – 1 month
REFRIGERATED – 2 months
FROZEN – 10-12 months
Peach
REFRIGERATED – 3-5 days
FROZEN – 2 months
Potato
PANTRY – 1-2 months
REFRIGERATED – 1-2 weeks
Strawberry
REFRIGERATED – 2-3 days
FROZEN – 8-12 months
Green Bean
REFRIGERATED – 3-5 days
FROZEN – 8 months
Tomato
PANTRY – 7 days
FROZEN – 2 months
Watermelon
PANTRY – 1-2 days
REFRIGERATED – 3-4 days
FROZEN – Up to 12 months
Zucchini
REFRIGERATED – 1 week
FROZEN – 10 months
For more information on how to maximize the lifespan of your fruits and vegetables, visit at the Foodkeeper app at foodsafety.gov.
