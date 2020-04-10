COVID-19 Information

How long will your fresh produce last after you bring it home?

So you just got home from the grocery store and you find yourself admiring all of your beautiful fresh fruits and vegetables, but how long will that produce last in your kitchen?

Here’s how to maximize your produce’s freshness as prescribed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food & Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Apple

PANTRY – 3 weeks
REFRIGERATED – 4-6 weeks
FROZEN – 8 months

Avocado

REFRIGERATED – 3-4 days

Banana

REFRIGERATED – 3 days
FROZEN – 2-3 months

Blueberry

REFRIGERATED – 1-2 weeks
FROZEN – 8-12 months

Broccoli

REFRIGERATED – 3-5 days
FROZEN – 10-12 months

Carrot

REFRIGERATED – 2-3 weeks
FROZEN – 10-12 months

Cucumber

REFRIGERATED – 4-6 weeks

Garlic

BEFORE THE BULBS ARE BROKEN 1 month
REFRIGERATED – 14 days
FROZEN – 1 month

Lettuce

FROZEN – 1-2 weeks

Mushroom

REFRIGERATED – 3-7 days
FROZEN – 10-12 months

Onion

PANTRY – 1 month
REFRIGERATED – 2 months
FROZEN – 10-12 months

Peach

REFRIGERATED – 3-5 days
FROZEN – 2 months

Potato

PANTRY – 1-2 months
REFRIGERATED – 1-2 weeks

Strawberry

REFRIGERATED – 2-3 days
FROZEN – 8-12 months

Green Bean

REFRIGERATED – 3-5 days
FROZEN – 8 months

Tomato

PANTRY – 7 days
FROZEN – 2 months

Watermelon

PANTRY – 1-2 days
REFRIGERATED – 3-4 days
FROZEN – Up to 12 months

Zucchini

REFRIGERATED – 1 week
FROZEN – 10 months

For more information on how to maximize the lifespan of your fruits and vegetables, visit at the Foodkeeper app at foodsafety.gov.

