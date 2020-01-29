Famed Welsh singer Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This April 3, 2012 file photo shows Bryn Terfel performing during the Revlon Concert for the Rainforest Fund at Carnegie Hall in New York. Terfel broke an ankle in three places and will have surgery this week, putting into doubt his scheduled return to the Metropolitan Opera for the first time since 2012. The 54-year-old Welsh bass-baritone is scheduled to star in a new production of Wagner’s “Die Fliegende Hollaender (The Flying Dutchman)” that opens March 2. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryn Terfel broke an ankle in three places and will have surgery this week, causing him to cancel what would have been his first performances at the Metropolitan Opera since 2012.

The 54-year-old Welsh bass-baritone had been scheduled to star in a new production of Wagner’s “Die Fliegende Hollaender (The Flying Dutchman)” that opens March 2. No replacement for the title role has been announced.

The Lyric Opera of Chicago announced Wednesday that he had canceled a scheduled recital on Sunday, which was to have been his first appearance in Chicago since October 2005. New York’s Carnegie Hall canceled his recital on Feb. 9.

Terfel canceled his final appearance in a run of “Die Fliegende Hollaender” in Bilbao, Spain, on Monday after what the Lyric Opera called “a severe injury from a fall.”

“According to Sir Bryn’s physician, he has fractured the three prominences of his ankle, causing the ankle to partly dislocate and requiring a surgery scheduled for later this week,” the Lyric Opera said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.