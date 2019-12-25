ESPN reporter dies on Christmas Eve – which was his 34th birthday

(CNN Newsource) – A sad and unexpected development in the sports world.

A young college football reporter – Edward Aschoff – died on Christmas Eve – which was also his 34th birthday.

According to ESPN, Aschoff started as a reporter ESPN.com based in Atlanta.

In 2017, he moved to Los Angeles for a more expanded national role, including television coverage.

Aschoff and his fiancée were to be married in New Orleans in April.

Aschoff was easy to spot in press boxes. Not only was he almost always the most dapperly dressed person there — with a collection of quirky socks that made him the envy of those around him — but his bright smile and radiant disposition always drew a crowd. His witty picks columns in the SEC blog were must-reads, and he oftentimes poked fun at himself about everything from his cat, Meeko, to his love of soccer. He was an inaugural season-ticket holder for Atlanta United FC and was there to watch the team win its first MLS Cup in 2018. ESPN.com

ESPN gave no details about his death.

Edward Aschoff

1985-2019

