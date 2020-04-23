Eminem donates ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ to health care workers battling COVID-19

DETROIT (CNN Newsource) — Rapper Eminem recently made a move to support health care workers battling COVID-19 in his hometown.
He donated tubs of his famous “Mom’s Spaghetti” to front line workers in Detroit.
Henry Ford Health System posted an Instagram photo of cups of the spaghetti.
One of the tubs had a sticker reading, “Thank You Frontline Caregivers.”
Eminem’s “Mom’s Spaghetti” was inspired by lyrics from his Oscar-winning 2002 song “Lose Yourself.”
The 47-year-old rapper launched a pop-up food stand called Mom’s Spaghetti back in 2018 at the Coachella Music Festival.
Eminem did a previous “Mom’s Spaghetti” pop up joint in Detroit ahead of his 2017 “Revival” album.
