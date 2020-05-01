Drake announces his first new album in 2 years and drops new mixtape

(CNN Newsource) — Drake revealed on Instagram Thursday a new mixtape and a new album in the works.

It will be Drake’s first studio album in two years.

First up, the mixtape, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” with 14 songs and guest appearances from Chris Brown, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

It was released at midnight on Soundcloud.

As for Drake’s new album, it will be out this summer.

In April, Billboard announced that the rapper had become the first male artist to have debuted three songs at no. 1 on its Hot 100 songs chart.

