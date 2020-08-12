Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber among virtual TV festival stars

Justin Bieber

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Justin Bieber: Seasons.” The program is featured at The Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest LA. The festival is available on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dolly Parton, Cate Blanchett and Justin Bieber are part of the virtual edition of the Paley Center’s annual festival celebrating TV programs and their makers.

PaleyFest LA, responding to pandemic restrictions, taped socially distanced discussions with stars and producers that began streaming free this week on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel.

The showcased series includes “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”; “Justin Bieber: Seasons”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Mrs. America”; “One Day at a Time”; “Outlander”; “Ozark,” and “Queer Eye.”

TV fans can enjoy seeing the conversations with the casts and creators of the shows that “they’ve come to love, all from the comfort of home,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO.

Blanchett is part of the “Mrs. America” panel that includes Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba and Sarah Paulson,

