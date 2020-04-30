Disney sells face masks; Donates masks & profits to families in need

(CNN Newsource) — Disney is introducing non-medical face masks featuring some of its most popular characters as people wear masks in public to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The characters include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers, R2D2 and “The Mandalorian” character people call “Baby Yoda.”

They cost $19.99 for a four-pack and are available for pre-sale at www.shopdisney.com for estimated shipping in June.

They come in small, medium and large.

Disney is donating all profits from U.S. sales of the masks — up to a $1 million — to the non-profit group Medshare– until Sept. 30.

Disney is also donating a million of the masks for kids and families in under-served and vulnerable communities across the U.S.

They will be distributed by Medshare.

