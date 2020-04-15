Disney Plus celebrates Star Wars Day with ‘Mandalorian’ docuseries

Breaking News
(CNN Newsource) — Star Wars fans are getting excited about a new release, Disney Plus is debuting a new eight-part docuseries called, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular “Mandalorian” series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Executive producer Jon Favreau hosts the series, which debuts May 4, the day fans celebrate all things Star Wars.

After that, Disney Plus will stream new episodes every Friday.

