‘Desi Damsels’ find podcast success

(NBC News) — For North Carolina teens Khushi Bhatt and Samya Gajjar, life during the pandemic has lead to lots of deep conversations.

The longtime friends and high school freshmen have whiled away the hours discussing everything from politics to all the fun they had during their grade school days.

Then, they had an idea: Why not let more people into their conversations?

They decided to start a podcast, and the “Desi Damsels” were born.

As young Indian American women, the friends grew up with media which doesn’t often feature people who look like them or those who come from similar backgrounds.

They hope their podcast will resonate not just with fellow Indian Americans, but with all teens.

So far, they’ve tackled common teen issues from body to politics.

“Sometimes for fun we’ll be like how far can we go with this podcast,” Samya says. “A lot of our ideas are far fetched.”

In just a couple of months they’ve found hundreds of listeners in several countries around the world.

They have a list of dream guests they’re working to interview.

“Figures, like Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Kamala Harris,” Khushi says.

They’ve already scored big with one of those inspirational guests, shortly after being interviewed for this profile.

Actor, producer and star of “The Office” Mindy Kaling joined the Desi Damsels for an episode that arrives this week.