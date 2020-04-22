Demi Lovato raises mental health awareness during COVID-19 pandemic

(CNN Newsource) — Singer and actress Demi Lovato is raising awareness about mental health and other issues amid the coronavirus crisis and beyond.

And she’s encouraging others to seek help if they need it.

On Instagram, she wrote — “The mental health impacts of COVID-19 will outlast the virus.”

She’s helping to launch The Mental Health Fund to support organizations that are meeting the increased demand in crisis counseling due to COVID-19.

The fund will support four groups dedicated to offering crisis counseling by text.

The 27 year old Lovato has been open about her own mental health struggles.

Back in 2015, she opened up to Women’s Health about living with bipolar disorder.

