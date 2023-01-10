FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tony Award-winning “Best Musical”, Dear Evan Hansen, is set to make its Fresno debut on Tuesday evening at the Saroyan Theatre.

The hit Broadway musical will have a limited one-week engagement as the first show of the Fresno Lexus Broadway in the Fresno 2022/2023 season. Shows will run through January 15.

Dear Evan Hansen follows the story of a letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, giving Evan a life he never dreamed of having, finally getting the opportunity to fit in. The musical is described as a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

The musical has already won six Tony awards, as well as the Dramas League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, and two Helen Hayes Awards.

Dear Evan Hansen was also released as a feature film in the fall of 2021 directed by Stephen Chbosky and starring Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, and Colton Ryan.

Tickets for the show are available at BroadwayinFresno.com, in person at the Fresno Entertainment and Convention Center Box Office, or by calling 800-745-3000.