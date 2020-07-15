KSEE24 RESCAN /
DC’s plan for ‘Watchmen’ sequel ‘Rorschach’ met with unease

Entertainment

by: JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This cover image provided by DC shows “Rorschach” by writer Tom King. (DC via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DC is releasing a new “Watchmen” spin off based on the Rorschach character, but the unveiling of the limited comic series has been met with mixed reactions.

Some critics online questioned whether the masked vigilante should be the primary focus after DC announced the sequel “Rorschach” on Wednesday. Others have slammed the decision to bring on Batman writer Tom King to write the 12-issue series, which will debut in October.

King’s approach to the Dark Knight’s comic book story line he’s written has been divisive. With “Rorschach,” he said the new series will take a compelling look at politics similar to that of HBO’s “Watchmen” and the original comic in 1986. The comic will also be worked on by artist Jorge Fornés, colorist Dave Stewart and letterer Clayton Cowles.

The HBO series earned acclaim for delivering a story about race relations in America. But some are concerned about whether the story about the anti-hero Rorschach, who wears a trenchcoat, fedora and white mask with morphing inkblots, will be as relevant today.

King believes it will be.

“This is a very political work.” he said in a statement. “It’s an angry work. We’re so angry all the time now. We have to do something with that anger. It’s called ‘Rorschach’ not because of the character Rorschach, but because what you see in these characters tells you more about yourself than about them.”

The sequel is set 35 years after the “Watchmen” comic series when Dr. Manhattan turned Rorschach into dust.

A plot summary released on DC’s website asks: “So what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as part of a pair of assassins trying to kill the first candidate to oppose President Robert Redford in decades? Follow one determined detective as he walks backward in time, uncovering the identities and motives of the would-be killers, taking him deep into a dark conspiracy of alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystical visions, and yes, comic books.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

