Dave Chappelle to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC/WCMH) — “Saturday Night Live” returns Nov. 7 with much-anticipated host Dave Chappelle and musical guest Foo Fighters.

This will be Chappelle’s second time hosting “SNL.” His first hosting appearance, following the 2016 presidential election, earned him an Emmy Award.

Foo Fighters will perform as musical guest for the eighth time. The band is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Most recently, Chappelle’s comedic endeavors included a series of socially distanced shows near his home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Taking place during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest, the live outdoor performances, known as “Chappelle Summer Camp,” also featured other famous comedians. Concerns about a possible COVID-19 exposure shut down the events in late September.

His controversial 2019 stand-up special, “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones,” took on cancel culture and a number of other volatile topics. However, it was critically acclaimed, receiving three Emmys.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on KSEE24 this Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.