LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Daughtry returns to the Central Valley on November 19 at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

Daughtry’s concert will take place in the resort’s all-new Yokut Hall at 8:00 p.m. Since his days on American Idol, Daughtry won four American Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards, and was nominated for four Grammys.

“We are excited to welcome Daughtry to Tachi Palace’s brand-new state-of-the-art Yokut Hall,” said Michael Olujic, General Manager of Tachi Palace Casino Resort. “Daughtry is one of the many world-class performances that we will be adding to our concert lineup as we continue to offer our patrons a wide range of entertainment experiences.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased on-site at the Koy’ Wae’ Lounge, online, or by phone by calling 1-800-514-3849. Ticket prices range from $50 – $125.