FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mexican band from Mazatlán, Sinaloa Corona del Rey, will be performing in Fresno for the first time.

The band known for songs like Carta Abierta, El Gallero, and El Escapulario with more than a million reproductions registered only on Spotify will perform on Friday, March 24 at Los Arcos Night Club & Restaurant located at 1435 Fresno Street.

According to the website Ticketón, Corona del Rey performs in the regional Mexicano genre and has successfully positioned itself in the regional music scene for more than fifteen years, conquering Mexican and international stages where their music is well received.

Doors will open at 9:00 p.m.; to get tickets click here.