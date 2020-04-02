Company offers $200 to watch Disney movies

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — If you’re bored at home while social distancing, or looking for some extra cash, Reviews.org might be able to help.
The company is offering people a year’s worth of Disney Plus and a $200 Visa gift card — all you have to do is send an email.
They’re calling it the Disney Plus Dream Job — you just email giveaways@reviews.org. With the subject “Dream Job” and tell them your name and favorite Disney movie.
That’s it.
The company says ten winners will be chosen at random.
Submissions close April 10. Winners will be notified on April 13.