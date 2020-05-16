Comedic actor Fred Willard dies at 86

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Actor and comedian Fred Willard has died at age 86, his daughter announced Saturday.
Willard died “very peacefully” Friday night, his daughter Hope said on Twitter.
The prolific actor appeared in “Anchorman,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Modern Family,” among other films and TV shows.
