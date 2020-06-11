Coachella, Stagecoach canceled this year over virus concerns

FILE – In this April 21, 2018 file photo, the sun sets over the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. Riverside County’s public health officer signed an order Wednesday, June 10, 2020, to cancel the popular festivals this year outside Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, signed an order Wednesday canceling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.

Coachella, a massive music and arts festival, and Stagecoach, a country music event, are typically held in April but were previously postponed until October.

Now, “given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” Kaiser said.

Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella. The Stagecoach lineup included Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood and Billy Ray Cyrus. Both festivals are held in Indio.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

