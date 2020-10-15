Cinemark Movies 8 in Hanford set to reopen doors to moviegoers

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hanford’s Cinemark Movies 8 is reopening its doors to moviegoers on Friday with new films and classics.

Part of Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest movie theater chains in the world, the theater at 1669 W. Lacey Boulevard welcomes customers with the year’s newest films, like “Tenet” and “The New Mutants.” Tickets can be bought here.

The theater is offering the opportunity to book a Private Watch Party, where customers can host a private screening of a film in an auditorium that can seat up to 20 people starting at $99, said spokeswoman Caitlin Piper. Classic films and traditional concessions like popcorn will be offered at greatly reduced “Welcome Back” prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

Cinemark will reopen with enhanced cleaning guidelines, including:

Each auditorium will be extensively disinfected between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.

for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees. Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.

by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. Cinemark vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19. All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes .

. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.

will be available for customer use. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.

