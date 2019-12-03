Cicely Tyson, Seth MacFarlane joining TV Hall of Fame

This combination photo shows Walt Disney Co. chief executive Bob Iger, from left, actress Cicely Tyson and actor/producer Seth MacFarlane who will be inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cicely Tyson, Seth MacFarlane and Walt Disney Co. chief executive Bob Iger will be joining the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame.

Geraldine Laybourne, who helped create the Nickelodeon channel and co-founded Oxygen Media, and veteran TV director Jay Sandrich also were announced Tuesday as inductees. Sandrich’s credits include “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.”

Tyson won three Emmy Awards over her nearly seven-decade acting career, including two trophies for 1974’s “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and one for 1994’s “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.”

MacFarlane, a writer, director, producer and performer, is a five-time Emmy winner for his animated series “Family Guy.”

Iger became CEO of Disney in 2005, and during his tenure the company acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox and launched the new Disney Plus streaming service.

Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the academy that organizes the Emmy Awards, said the five individuals’ “remarkable contributions” continue to shape the TV industry.

Lucille Ball, Walter Cronkite, Bob Hope, Shonda Rhimes and Ron Howard are among the nearly 150 people who have been inducted in the Hall of Fame since its start in 1984. The newest group will be honored at a Jan. 28 ceremony.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

