Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of 7 years

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Christina Ricci

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Christina Ricci arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actress has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years. Ricci filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday to dissolve her marriage with James Heerdegen. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce Thursday from her husband of seven years, and is asking for sole custody of their son.

Ricci filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court to dissolve her marriage with James Heerdegen, citing irreconcilable differences.

The documents say that Ricci wants sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Freddie.

Ricci met Heerdegen, a camera operator for films and television, on the set of her short-lived TV series “Pan Am” in 2011. They started dating the following year, and married in 2013.

Ricci is best known for her childhood work in hit films including “Casper” and “The Addams Family,” and for her adult appearances in indie films including “Black Snake Moan” and “Buffalo 66.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

