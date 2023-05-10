FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Save Mart Center will get a second taste of Cristian Nodal’s Foraji2 tour in September 2023, according to Frenso’s Save Mart Center.

The event will take place on September 29 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Nodal is described as the “fastest-growing” artist in the regional Mexican music genre, in which he combines the classic sounds of mariachi music with the accordion to create what Nodal calls “mariacheño.”

I am very excited to see you soon. Making music and sharing it with you live is what I was born to do and who I am. I love you very much, and I’m waiting for you to join me in this celebration of Mexican music. Viva Mexico! Christian Nodal

According to sources in the music industry, he is considered the most successful regional Mexican singer-songwriter, winner of five Latin Grammys, eight Latin Billboard awards and 11 Latin American Music Awards.