Charges against Remy Ma in assault of castmate are dropped

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Remy Ma

Rapper Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, leaves Manhattan criminal court, with husband Shamele Mackie, whose stage name is Papoose, in New York, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She’s accused of punching her “Love & Hip Hop New York” co-star Brittney Taylor in the face during an April 16 concert at Irving Plaza, in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors have dropped their case against Remy Ma.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested in May on charges of punching her “Love & Hip Hop New York” castmate Brittney Taylor in the face at a New York City concert venue on April 16.

The rapper’s lawyer denied the allegations and said her client was home with her daughter at the time of the alleged attack.

The case was dismissed Monday after prosecutors said conflicting evidence and witness accounts made the case too difficult to prove.

Assistant District Attorney Juan Maldonado says the sole witness who corroborated Taylor’s account is no longer cooperating with investigators.

The rapper’s real name is Reminisce Smith. She left the courthouse wearing a pink and yellow faux fur coat with a smile on her face.

