FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Downtown Fresno is home to Grizzly Stadium and the heart of craft brewing in the Valley.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.’s beer garden is located near Grizzly Stadium and brings world-class beers to people who want to relax before a baseball game or just enjoy a night out.





The aim of the beer garden is to bring new life to our city’s downtown with an outdoor venue that provides a unique variety of fresh, local craft beer with an urban atmosphere. We host numerous types of events monthly that include live music, art shows, and food trucks. The beer garden has regular hours for onsite consumption with bottles, kegs and growlers to go.

Tioga-Sequoia’s beers bring awareness and resources to the preservation of the Southern Sierra Nevada.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company was founded in 2007 with a mission of producing world-class beers that could bring awareness and resources to the preservation of the Southern Sierra Nevada Mountains in California.

