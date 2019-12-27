FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Spokeasy Public House is a bicycle-themed pub with an eclectic tap selection and board games galore.

When a keg runs out, a completely different keg takes its place. Adorning the wall are tap handles from previous beers they’ve had on tap. In the event that a beer makes the rounds again, the bartender has to pull it off the wall.

The pub also features a “Beer it Forward” program where you can buy a beer for your friend the next time they come in. Your name and theirs make the “Beer it Forward” chalkboard until the friend cashes it in.

Spokeasy Public House

1472 N Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93728

Recommended by: Troy Pope, KSEE24/CBS47 Digital Executive Producer

