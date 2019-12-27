FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tower District is home to food, culture, and beer.

Tucked away on the west side of Wishon Avenue is a pub with a huge selection of craft beer, ciders, and even PBR — Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen.

Though it’s neither a mortuary nor delicatessen, with a rotating selection of about 45 choices on tap, a refrigerator full of bottles and cans, and a small (but often used) concert venue, Goldstein’s is a top-shelf selection in the craft beer community.

Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen’s rotating taps (selection not current)

The monthly calendar lists upcoming events. (picture features December 2019 events)

Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen

1279 N Wishon Ave. Fresno, CA 93728

