Breaking News
I-5 over the Grapevine and Hwy 58 over Tehachapi Pass reopen with CHP pacing

Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen

Central Valley BrewHub

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Goldstein's Mortuary & Delicatessen

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tower District is home to food, culture, and beer.

Tucked away on the west side of Wishon Avenue is a pub with a huge selection of craft beer, ciders, and even PBR — Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen.

Though it’s neither a mortuary nor delicatessen, with a rotating selection of about 45 choices on tap, a refrigerator full of bottles and cans, and a small (but often used) concert venue, Goldstein’s is a top-shelf selection in the craft beer community.

Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen’s rotating taps (selection not current)
The monthly calendar lists upcoming events. (picture features December 2019 events)

Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen
1279 N Wishon Ave. Fresno, CA 93728

For more breweries and pubs, click here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com