Cavill: Door ‘hasn’t closed’ on Superman, but 1st, ‘Witcher’

Entertainment

by: RYAN PEARSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Henry Cavill

FILE – In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in Washington. Cavill dons a long white wig to play monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher,” an ambitious eight-episode adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Kapowski’s books. The show premieres on Netflix on Dec. 20. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Henry Cavill is all-in on his Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher,” but he says the “door hasn’t closed”on a return as Superman in the DC cinematic universe.

Cavill last played the superhero in 2017’s “Justice League” and it’s unclear whether any upcoming movies will feature the character. There are several films based on DC superheroes in the works, including sequels to “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman.”

Cavill dons a long white wig to play monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher,” an ambitious eight-episode adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. With intense magic, scheming political factions and epic battles, it’s targeting the audiences that made “Game of Thrones” a worldwide phenomenon.

“I live in the fantasy genre anyway, that’s my hobby. And so for me, it was always — it was always obvious. It was like yes, of course, these shows can be popular,” Cavill said. “It was always a target. I always wanted to bring things like this to to the screen in one way, shape or form.”

The show premieres on Netflix on Dec. 20, and production begins early next year on a second season.

The series features Cavill’s Geralt engaging in intricately choreographed swordplay, relaxing in a bath and talking to his horse — all recognizable moments for fans of the acclaimed hit 2015 role-playing game “The Witcher 3.” Cavill says his horse chats recalled his real-life dialogue with his American Akita dog Kal, who shows up regularly on his Instagram feed.

“That’s exactly what I was channeling when I was interacting with Roach (the horse), it was 100 percent the relationship Kal and I have,” he said. “Geralt may be a little harder. Generally, he’s been living in a harsher world and hated by a lot of people for longer than I have.”

Cavill was a fan of “The Witcher 3” before he landed the series. He says he imagined himself in the role while playing the game, which runs for dozens of hours.

“What CD Projekt Red did with the game was extraordinary,” he said of the company that created the game series. “And so all the work is kind of done for you. It’s all visualized in a spectacular world.”

He added: “Every time I played the games, all I thought was how can I recreate this in a certain way? And where would it be possible? How is it possible? Is there anywhere in the world that looks like this?”

___

This story has been been corrected to spell the author’s name as Andrzej Sapkowski.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.