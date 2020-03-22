COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles is pregnant

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant.

The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday that she is due this spring.

In 2018, Miles and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a vehicle on a New York street that killed Abigail and a friend’s 1-year-old son. Miles was pregnant at the time of the crash and lost her unborn daughter, who she planned to name Sophia, two months later.

In her Twitter message announcing the pregnancy, Miles thanked those who supported her and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein after the crash and let them grieve for the past two years.

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grow,” Miles wrote.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know