Bill O’Reilly guest spot on TV show not a part of Discovery

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2019, file photo, Bill O’Reilly, right, arrives before President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the New York City Veterans Day Parade at Madison Square Park in New York. The Discovery Channel says a television show featuring O’Reilly is not an official program on their network after receiving backlash for the former Fox News host’s appearance on the show amid sexual harassment allegations against him. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Discovery Channel says a television show featuring Bill O’Reilly is not an official program on their network after receiving backlash for the former Fox News host’s appearance on the show amid sexual harassment allegations against him.

A Discovery Channel spokesman said the one-hour episode of “Pet Tales with Greta” appeared on the cable network through paid advertisement Saturday morning. The show is hosted and co-executive produced by Greta Van Susteren, a cable news veteran and former Fox News anchor.

The cable channel would not say who paid for the episode, but said there are no plans for another one to appear on the network at this time.

“Pet Tales with Greta” focuses on stories about the variety of animals from around the world. Other guests on the show includes NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, actress-singer Katherine McPhee and Howard Stern’s wife Beth, who is an animal rights activist.

Fox ousted O’Reilly in 2017 after The New York Times reported that at least five women with professional ties to him had received payouts totaling $13 million to settle claims of sexual harassment and other misbehavior. The newspaper said Laurie Dhue received $1 million.

O’Reilly denies the allegations.