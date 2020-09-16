Big Fresno Fair offers 10-day drive-thru fair food and entertainment event

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Big Fresno Fair is continuing its longstanding tradition in Fresno in a new way by offering a 10-day drive-thru fair food event in October called, Drive-Thru Eats, featuring 18 food booths, vendor booths, fair entertainers and music with virtual features.

Drive-Thru Eats will be held from Oct. 9 through Oct. 18 and is free to attend.

“We are so excited to bring Drive-Thru Eats to the community – not only does this event bring the Valley an opportunity to grab their favorite fair food, but it will also feature traditional fair entertainers, local live music and the unique opportunity to drive straight through the fairgrounds in your car,” said Stacy Rianda Deputy Manager II for The Big Fresno Fair. “It’s our way to bring a bit of fun to our community, put some smiles on their faces and keep this tradition alive. We all need something to look forward to.”

The Drive-Thru Eats food line-up includes fair food favorites like Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls, The Original Soft Rolled Taco, Dole Whip, Colossal Dogs, The Sleek Greek, Sharky’s and Big Bubba’s BBQ.

For the complete Fair food line-up, including menu pricing, visit www.fresnofair.com/drive-thru-eats.

Vendor booths onsite plan to sell inflatable figurines, light up and plush toys, bubble machines and more, said spokeswoman Danielle Griffin. Entertainment will include music from Patrick Contreras and Travis Brooks, plus local community performance groups and entertainers like Lanky the Clown, Pirate Captain Arr and Cowboys Slim & Curly as visitors drive through the fairgrounds.

The fair is partnering with the county health department to provide attendees with health information but to also offer optional, free onsite COVID-19 testing.

What you need to know before you go:

Event is “cashless preferred”; while cash will be accepted, debit and credit cards are preferred.

Face coverings will be required for whoever is ordering and/or receiving food.

Enter off of Kings Canyon Avenue into the Carnival Lot; attendees will exit onto Butler Avenue.

Attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times.

Attendees must review the Health & Safety Policy here before attending.

before attending. Failure to adhere to Health & Safety Policy will result in removal from the Fairgrounds.

Restrooms will be available; face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Attendees can park in the “Eat & Go” Area located in the Chance Avenue Parking Lot to park and enjoy their Fair food

At the fair, 4-H and Future Farmers of America students will have the opportunity to have a single specie per day exhibition from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, but it is not open to the public, Griffin said. To support the students and provide them an opportunity to recoup their costs, a virtual junior livestock auction will be held from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12. For more details and to find out how to get involved go to www.FresnoFair.com/VirtualAuction.

A virtual showcase of 2020 competitive exhibits entries will be shown online beginning Oct. 9 on the fair’s website.

Vendors that would be seen at the fair can be seen virtually at the fair’s online marketplace.

