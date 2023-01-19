BASS LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Pines Resort is gearing up to have its Glice (artificial ice) skate rink’s grand opening this Saturday.

“We are excited to expand our operations and create a nostalgic atmosphere and a new, festive tradition for our patrons and community”, said Mark Choe, General Manager.

The skating rink will be located on the upper tennis court near the gym. The Pines plans to make it available to hotel guests, as well as the community. It had a soft opening on December 23. They plan on keeping it open until early spring.

It can accommodate up to 40 skaters in one session. Around the rink, the surrounding tennis court area will be turned into a seating lounge with multiple outdoor games. Hourly access as well as season passes will be offered. Hours will vary depending on the demand.

The Glice, is a premium eco-ice technology that will allow the facility to be open regardless of the outside temperatures

The Pines also says that a variety of fun and family-friendly themed events are planned like a Hot Cocoa Bar, Carnival Day, 80’s Night, and Glow Parties. Special discounts and offers are will be available along with other details on their website.

“We believe that the rink will attract more visitors to the area and help them enjoy a season that is often overlooked at Bass Lake”, added Dorota Petty, Revenue & Marketing Manager.