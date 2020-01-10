BarrelHouse Brewing coming to River Park this summer

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — BarrelHouse Brewing is a new addition coming to River Park, the shopping center announced Thursday.

The newest taproom is a unique 6,000 square feet that will feature a large, outdoor patio, live music, and a variety of BarrelHouse craft beers.

BarrelHouse Brewing has three different locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Visalia.

The taproom will open this summer.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.