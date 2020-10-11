Barbie reveals Susan B. Anthony doll for inspiring women collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) -This year marks the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, and now you can celebrate with your very own Susan B. Anthony Barbie.

The doll is part of Mattel’s inspiring women series honoring women who have left their mark on history. The launch also marks what would have been Susan’s 200th birthday.

In a press release, Susan B. Anthony biographer, Ann Gordon says “You can almost hear her speak, ‘Yes, your honor, I have many things to say.’ She is still telling us to get ‘a citizen’s right to vote.”

“She voted in the presidential election and was arrested at her home in Rochester, NY,” Mattel wrote in her description.

Other women in the series include Ella Fitzgerald and Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks.

The doll is selling for $29.99.

