‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean, Batmobile and Ectomobile replicas put up for sale by US Marshals

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WJW) — Those wanting to upgrade their ride can now look to an upcoming U.S. Marshals car auction for help.

Three incredibly eye-catching, movie-themed cars are headed to an auction block in Canal Fulton, Ohio, on Aug. 1:

  • A 1981 tricked-out “Back to the Future” DeLorean
  • A 1959 Cadillac made to look like the “Ghostbusters” Ectomobile
  • A 1995 Chevrolet made in the image of Batman’s Batmobile

The cars were previously owned by Ohioan Ryan Sheridan, who was sentenced to prison for health care fraud conspiracy crimes. Sheridan also was ordered to pay a restitution of $24,479,939.

  • (Skipco Auto Auction)
  • (Skipco Auto Auction)
  • (Skipco Auto Auction)

“These three flashy cars are an example of the ill-gotten gains obtained with the tens of millions of dollars that Ryan Sheridan stole from Medicare, and therefore American taxpayers,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott of the Northern District of Ohio said in a press release. “The U.S. Marshals routinely sell vehicles, real estate and other assets in order to return proceeds to victims of federal crimes.”

The auction begins at 9 p.m. Only 120 people are allowed in person, due to social distancing, but people can also participate in the auction online. Pre-registration is required to participate in the auction.

