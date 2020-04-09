COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Author Jason Reynolds offers online projects for kids

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Jason Reynolds, the country’s National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, had expected his work to keep him on the road.

Instead, Reynolds and the Library of Congress are among those organizing a monthly “Grab The Mic” newsletter and an online video project for kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The video series is biweekly and is called “Write. Right. Rite.”

“Due to the current changes in our way of life, my approach as Ambassador has had to change, too,” Reynolds said in a statement. “My role and goal is to get young people to express themselves and see value in their own narratives, and since I can’t, at the moment, physically come to them, I’ve created the ‘Write. Right. Rite.’ video series — short clips that offer fun and engaging prompts to help spark young people’s imaginations, which in turn will spark their expression.”

Starting April 14 at 10:30 am EDT, videos will be posted every Tuesday and Thursday through April and May and will continue into the summer. The newsletter and videos will be available on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and through https://guides.loc.gov/jason-reynolds/grab-the-mic/newsletter.

Reynolds’ books include “Long Way Down” and “As Brave As You.” The Library of Congress announced his appointment as ambassador earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.