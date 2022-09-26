CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event.

The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as pistachio products from the host of the event.

The market is located in the heart of Old Town Clovis on Pollasky between 3rd and 5th street. It starts this Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, you can call (559) 298-5774 or visit OldTownClovis.com

The Old Town Friday Night Market goes through Friday, October 28th.