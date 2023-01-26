FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s fairgrounds will be hosting the 2023 Anime Gaming Expo at the start of February.

The event will take place on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Fresno Fairgrounds, from 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

During these two days, anime lovers and enthusiasts will enjoy products from more than 150 vendors and artists, voice actors like Ryan Bartley who worked in the dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion (Rei Ayanami), as well as cosplay guests such as Boykin Cosplay and other special guests.

Additionally, there will be 10 competitive tournaments with prizes and awards from the exhibit sponsors.

The tournaments include Pokemon, Super Smash Bros, Street Fighter and Tekken; visitors can also participate in a cosplay contest.

Organizers say children under 10 years enter for free with an adult ticket. To buy tickets and register for the tournaments and contests, click here.

For more information about the event visit animegamingexpo.com.