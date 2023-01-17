FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is ready to make its Fresno debut on Wednesday at the Save Center.

Wrestling fans will be treated to watching their favorite AEW wrestlers compete during the presentation of two of their popular shows AEW: Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday on TBS, as well as AEW: Rampage, which airs every Friday. Bell time for the event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling

YourCentralValley.com spoke with one of the stars of AEW, Ricky Starks, who explained what audiences can expect when the AEW stars take the ring for the first time in Fresno.

“You can expect high flying, you can expect big guys getting in there and throwing each other around, you can expect people such as myself showing off a little charisma and take on the big giants. You get a mixed bag of everything,” said Starks.

Starks added that he is looking forward to seeing how Fresno welcomes AEW. Starks will be in action on Wednesday talking on Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS). Fans will also witness two titles on the line – including the TNT title and the All-Atlantic Title.

Here are some of the matches you can expect:

Darby Allin vs. Kushida for the TNT Title

Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal for the All-Atlantic Title

The Youngbucks vs. Top Flight

Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

Willow vs. Toni Storm

Renee speaks with Hangman Page

Starks may be feuding with the JAS at the moment but he has his sights on a bigger prize.

“Honestly I am going to be AEW champ real soon, I am manifesting that right now. From there I want to become the AEW TNT Champion. Those are the two things that I am working towards right now,” said Starks.

Fresno is the final show of the company’s West Coast trip that included Seattle, Portland, and a show in Los Angeles. Tickets for Wednesday’s AEW event are available online or at the Save Mart Center box office.