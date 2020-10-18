Adele to host Saturday Night Live for first time on Oct. 24

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, Adele poses backstage with her six awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, USA. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, FILE)

NEW YORK (KSEE) — Grammy and Academy Award winner Adele is set to make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Oct. 24. as H.E.R. makes her musical guest debut.

Adele previously performed twice as musical guest, with her appearance falling 12 years ago on the eve of the 2008 presidential election.

H.E.R., a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, has accumulated over 7.5 billion streams worldwide to date.

