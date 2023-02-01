FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mexican comedians Adrian Uribe and Adal Ramones announced their 2023 ‘ChavoRucos’ United States tour – and Fresno is one of the stops.

The show will take place on Saturday, March 25 at the Saroyan Theatre. The tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 3 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will cover eight cities in the U.S. – starting on March 3 in Las Vegas and then moving to Chicago, Dallas as well as several cities in California before wrapping up in Fresno.

“ChavosRucos” (Chavos: young and Rucos: elder) is described as a fun comedy show that brings together the best of the two personalities, including monologues, standup, music as well as sketches with the style of comedy these two artists are known for.